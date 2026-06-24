Date Taken: 06.28.2026 Date Posted: 06.28.2026 18:55 Photo ID: 9779170 VIRIN: 260628-N-JU947-2171 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.66 MB Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

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This work, U.S. Navy Blue Angels Perform During Sail 250 MD [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Sierra Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.