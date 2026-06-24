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    Service members conduct urban operations training during RIMPAC [Image 3 of 5]

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    Service members conduct urban operations training during RIMPAC

    MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Justice von Derige, center, a rifleman with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Philippine marines aim their weapons at a possible threat during urban operations training as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, June 27, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 19:03
    Photo ID: 9779162
    VIRIN: 260627-M-KB008-1211
    Resolution: 6504x4336
    Size: 6.16 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Service members conduct urban operations training during RIMPAC [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Jose Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Service members conduct urban operations training during RIMPAC
    Service members conduct urban operations training during RIMPAC
    Service members conduct urban operations training during RIMPAC
    Service members conduct urban operations training during RIMPAC
    Service members conduct urban operations training during RIMPAC

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    Third Fleet
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    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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