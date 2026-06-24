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    Multinational service members conduct live-fire training during RIMPAC [Image 3 of 4]

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    Multinational service members conduct live-fire training during RIMPAC

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Valerie Jackson, the commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, speaks with Republic of Korea Marine Corps officers during live-fire training as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 27, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 19:13
    Photo ID: 9779158
    VIRIN: 260627-M-KB008-1063
    Resolution: 5128x3663
    Size: 5.29 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Multinational service members conduct live-fire training during RIMPAC [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Jose Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Multinational service members conduct live-fire training during RIMPAC
    Multinational service members conduct live-fire training during RIMPAC
    Multinational service members conduct live-fire training during RIMPAC
    Multinational service members conduct live-fire training during RIMPAC

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    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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