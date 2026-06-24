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    MSRON 6 in Baltimore for SAIL250 [Image 4 of 4]

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    MSRON 6 in Baltimore for SAIL250

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Maurice Brown 

    Naval District Washington

    Baltimore (June 28, 2026) U.S. Navy Sailors attached to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) 6 interact with the public during SAIL 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation's 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public event throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maurice Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 18:40
    Photo ID: 9779156
    VIRIN: 260628-N-NO365-3006
    Resolution: 2048x1356
    Size: 949.46 KB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MSRON 6 in Baltimore for SAIL250 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Maurice Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Blue Angels fly over Baltimore during SAIL250
    Blue Angels fly over Baltimore during SAIL250
    Blue Angels fly over Baltimore during SAIL250
    MSRON 6 in Baltimore for SAIL250

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    TAGS

    MSRON 6
    250th Anniversary
    Baltimore
    Sail250Maryland
    Sail250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore

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