MSRON 6 in Baltimore for SAIL250

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Baltimore (June 28, 2026) U.S. Navy Sailors attached to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) 6 interact with the public during SAIL 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation's 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public event throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maurice Brown)