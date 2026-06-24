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    Team Vandenberg supports Starlink 17-40 mission for base's 44th launch of 2026

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    Team Vandenberg supports Starlink 17-40 mission for base's 44th launch of 2026

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2026

    Photo by Christopher Okula 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. -- Guardians and Airmen at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, supported the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink 17-40 mission to low-Earth orbit, Sunday, June 28, 2026 at 9:09 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E). This mission marked the 44th launch of 2026 from the U.S. Space Force’s West Coast Spaceport and Test Range at Vandenberg Space Force Base. Every launch approved by the Vandenberg Space Force Base range is designated by the federal government to advance economic growth, strengthen national security, and achieve critical national space objectives — reinforcing the Central Coast’s role as a global gateway to space. (U.S. Space Force photo by Christopher Okula)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 13:31
    Photo ID: 9778751
    VIRIN: 260628-X-HP195-1012
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 16.21 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Team Vandenberg supports Starlink 17-40 mission for base's 44th launch of 2026, by Christopher Okula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    Space launch
    Falcon 9
    Space Force
    Starlink
    Vandenberg Space Force Base

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