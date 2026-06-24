Team Vandenberg supports Starlink 17-40 mission for base's 44th launch of 2026

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VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. -- Guardians and Airmen at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, supported the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink 17-40 mission to low-Earth orbit, Sunday, June 28, 2026 at 9:09 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E). This mission marked the 44th launch of 2026 from the U.S. Space Force’s West Coast Spaceport and Test Range at Vandenberg Space Force Base. Every launch approved by the Vandenberg Space Force Base range is designated by the federal government to advance economic growth, strengthen national security, and achieve critical national space objectives — reinforcing the Central Coast’s role as a global gateway to space. (U.S. Space Force photo by Christopher Okula)