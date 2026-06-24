4th Regiment, Advanced Camp - Army Fitness Test

A cadet assigned to 4th Regiment, Advanced Camp, performs the sled drag portion of the sprint-drag-carry during the Army Fitness Test on Fort Knox, Ky., June 17, 2026. The AFT consists of the three-repetition maximum deadlift, hand-release push-up, sprint-drag-carry, plank and two-mile run. | Photo by Meghan Sawitzke, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs Office
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2026 12:07
|Photo ID:
|9778598
|VIRIN:
|260617-A-PO032-3215
|Resolution:
|3946x2631
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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