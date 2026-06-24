(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    4th Regiment, Advanced Camp - Army Fitness Test [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    4th Regiment, Advanced Camp - Army Fitness Test

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    A cadet assigned to 4th Regiment, Advanced Camp, performs the sled drag portion of the sprint-drag-carry during the Army Fitness Test on Fort Knox, Ky., June 17, 2026. The AFT consists of the three-repetition maximum deadlift, hand-release push-up, sprint-drag-carry, plank and two-mile run. | Photo by Meghan Sawitzke, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs Office

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 12:07
    Photo ID: 9778598
    VIRIN: 260617-A-PO032-3215
    Resolution: 3946x2631
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Regiment, Advanced Camp - Army Fitness Test [Image 6 of 6], by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4th Regiment, Advanced Camp - Army Fitness Test
    4th Regiment, Advanced Camp - Army Fitness Test
    4th Regiment, Advanced Camp - Army Fitness Test
    4th Regiment, Advanced Camp - Army Fitness Test
    4th Regiment, Advanced Camp - Army Fitness Test
    4th Regiment, Advanced Camp - Army Fitness Test

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Cadet Command
    USMA
    Army ROTC
    USACC
    Cadet Summer Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery