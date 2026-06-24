1st Regiment, Advanced Camp - Group and Zero

A cadre member assigned to 1st Regiment, Advanced Camp, helps a cadet during group and zero training on Fort Knox, Ky., June 11, 2026. Cadets complete this exercise by firing five rounds, creating a group, and adjusting their weapon to ensure it is shot accurately. | Photo by Meghan Sawitzke, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2026 11:04
|Photo ID:
|9778501
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-PO032-5868
|Resolution:
|2870x1913
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
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