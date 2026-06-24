1st Regiment, Advanced Camp - Group and Zero

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A cadre member assigned to 1st Regiment, Advanced Camp, helps a cadet during group and zero training on Fort Knox, Ky., June 11, 2026. Cadets complete this exercise by firing five rounds, creating a group, and adjusting their weapon to ensure it is shot accurately. | Photo by Meghan Sawitzke, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs