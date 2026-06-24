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    1st Regiment, Advanced Camp - Group and Zero [Image 2 of 5]

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    1st Regiment, Advanced Camp - Group and Zero

    FORT KNOX, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    A cadre member assigned to 1st Regiment, Advanced Camp, helps a cadet during group and zero training on Fort Knox, Ky., June 11, 2026. Cadets complete this exercise by firing five rounds, creating a group, and adjusting their weapon to ensure it is shot accurately. | Photo by Meghan Sawitzke, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 11:04
    Photo ID: 9778501
    VIRIN: 260611-A-PO032-5868
    Resolution: 2870x1913
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1st Regiment, Advanced Camp - Group and Zero [Image 5 of 5], by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1st Regiment, Advanced Camp - Group and Zero
    1st Regiment, Advanced Camp - Group and Zero
    1st Regiment, Advanced Camp - Group and Zero
    1st Regiment, Advanced Camp - Group and Zero
    1st Regiment, Advanced Camp - Group and Zero

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    U.S. Army Cadet Command
    USMA
    Army ROTC
    USACC
    Cadet Summer Training

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