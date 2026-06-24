(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Republic of Korea Navy ship moors at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for RIMPAC 26 [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Republic of Korea Navy ship moors at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for RIMPAC 26

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Photo by Jessica Vos 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    The Republic of Korea Navy tank landing ship ROKS Cheon Ja Bong (LST 687) is moored at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, June 27, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971.(Photo by Canadian Armed Forces Master Corporal Jessica Vos, Imagery Technician.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 04:02
    Photo ID: 9778171
    VIRIN: 260627-O-PP241-8928
    Resolution: 6664x3439
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Republic of Korea Navy ship moors at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for RIMPAC 26 [Image 5 of 5], by Jessica Vos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chilean Navy Sailor provides tour during RIMPAC 26 open ship event
    Republic of Singapore Navy frigate moors at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for RIMPAC 26
    Public lines up to tour U.S. Navy destroyer during RIMPAC 26 open ship event
    Families tour Republic of Korea Navy frigate during RIMPAC 26 open ship event
    Republic of Korea Navy ship moors at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for RIMPAC 26

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery