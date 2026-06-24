George Washington Recognizes Warfighter of the Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, left, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), poses for a photo with to Quartermaster Seaman Ophelia Reid during a presentation of Warfighter of the Week while underway in Philippine Sea, June 26, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWACSG) is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Barnell)