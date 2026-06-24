George Washington Recognizes Warfighter of the Week

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Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Kyle Roundtree, right, is recognized with a certificate by commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during a presentation of Warfighter of the Week while underway in Philippine Sea, June 24, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWACSG) is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Barnell)