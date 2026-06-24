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    George Washington Recognizes Warfighter of the Week

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    George Washington Recognizes Warfighter of the Week

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kiah Nesbitt 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Kyle Roundtree, right, is recognized with a certificate by commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during a presentation of Warfighter of the Week while underway in Philippine Sea, June 24, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWACSG) is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Barnell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 01:56
    Photo ID: 9778166
    VIRIN: 260626-N-DH616-1006
    Resolution: 4187x3648
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, George Washington Recognizes Warfighter of the Week, by SA Kiah Nesbitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CVN73
    Aviation Electronics Technician
    7thFleet
    USSGW

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