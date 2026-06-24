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    Peru and Chile compete at the Exercise RIMPAC 2026 Indoor Volleyball competition [Image 7 of 14]

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    Peru and Chile compete at the Exercise RIMPAC 2026 Indoor Volleyball competition

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2026

    Photo by OR-8 Helen Frank 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Chilean sailors play volleyball against Peruvian sailors during the Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 sports carnival. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal Australian Navy photo by CPOIS Helen Frank)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 21:42
    Photo ID: 9778002
    VIRIN: 260627-O-MW136-1149
    Resolution: 2612x3600
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Peru and Chile compete at the Exercise RIMPAC 2026 Indoor Volleyball competition [Image 14 of 14], by OR-8 Helen Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Japan and New Zealand Compete at the Exercise RIMPAC 2026 Indoor Volleyball Competition
    Japan and New Zealand Compete at the Exercise RIMPAC 2026 Indoor Volleyball Competition
    Japan and New Zealand Compete at the Exercise RIMPAC 2026 Indoor Volleyball Competition
    Japan and New Zealand Compete at the Exercise RIMPAC 2026 Indoor Volleyball Competition
    Peru and Chile Compete at the Exercise RIMPAC 2026 Indoor Volleyball competition
    Peru and Chile compete at the Exercise RIMPAC 2026 Indoor Volleyball Competition
    Peru and Chile compete at the Exercise RIMPAC 2026 Indoor Volleyball competition
    Peru and Chile compete at the Exercise RIMPAC 2026 Indoor Volleyball competition
    Peru wins the Indoor Volleyball at Exercise RIMPAC 2026
    Peru wins the Indoor Volleyball at Exercise RIMPAC 2026
    Peru wins the Indoor Volleyball at Exercise RIMPAC 2026
    Peru wins the Indoor Volleyball at Exercise RIMPAC 2026
    Peru wins the Indoor Volleyball at Exercise RIMPAC 2026
    Peru wins the Indoor Volleyball at Exercise RIMPAC 2026

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    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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