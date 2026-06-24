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    SAIL 250 Maryland [Image 2 of 3]

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    SAIL 250 Maryland

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Mark Davis 

    Naval District Washington

    The U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and multinational partners show case their ships and vessels during SAIL250 Maryland. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the U.S. Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore, Maryland. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Corporal Mark Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 18:47
    Photo ID: 9777908
    VIRIN: 260627-A-KN428-1007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAIL 250 Maryland [Image 3 of 3], by CPL Mark Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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