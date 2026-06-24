The U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and multinational partners show case their ships and vessels during SAIL250 Maryland. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the U.S. Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore, Maryland. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Corporal Mark Davis)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 18:47
|Photo ID:
|9777908
|VIRIN:
|260627-A-KN428-1007
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.06 MB
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SAIL 250 Maryland [Image 3 of 3], by CPL Mark Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.