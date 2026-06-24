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    U.S. Coast Guard Barque Eagle Sailing to Baltimore For Sail 250 [Image 3 of 4]

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    U.S. Coast Guard Barque Eagle Sailing to Baltimore For Sail 250

    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Canos 

    U.S. Coast Guard East   

    U.S. Coast Guard Barque Eagle Sailing to Baltimore For Sail 250 from Annapolis Maryland June 25,2026. The Eagle is transiting through Annapolis on its way to Baltimore's inner harbour.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 16:10
    Photo ID: 9777788
    VIRIN: 260625-G-WL588-2942
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.21 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

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    USCGC Eagle Sails Transits Through Annapolis
    U.S. Coast Guard Barque Eagle transits through Annapolis
    U.S. Coast Guard Barque Eagle Sailing to Baltimore For Sail 250
    U.S. Coast Guard Barque Eagle transiting Annapolis with Station annapolis near the bay bridge

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    Sail 250
    Eagle26
    USCG250
    Sail 250 Maryland

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