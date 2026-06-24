U.S. Coast Guard Barque Eagle Sailing to Baltimore For Sail 250 [Image 3 of 4]
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ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES
06.25.2026
U.S. Coast Guard Barque Eagle Sailing to Baltimore For Sail 250 from Annapolis Maryland June 25,2026. The Eagle is transiting through Annapolis on its way to Baltimore's inner harbour.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 16:10
|Photo ID:
|9777788
|VIRIN:
|260625-G-WL588-2942
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.21 MB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
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