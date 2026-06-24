Parade of Nations at SAIL250

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BALTIMORE 9June 27, 2026) Romanian Sailors present their flag and engage with the public at the Parade of Nations during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nations 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maurice Brown)