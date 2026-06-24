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    RIMPAC 26 Reception onboard ROKS Cheon Ja Bong (SS-083) [Image 2 of 3]

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    RIMPAC 26 Reception onboard ROKS Cheon Ja Bong (SS-083)

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Erik Melgar 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Republic of Korea Sailors dance during a reception onboard Republic of Korea Navy Ship ROKS Cheon Ja Bong (SS-083) in support of Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2026, June 26, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Erik Melgar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 14:21
    Photo ID: 9777640
    VIRIN: 260626-N-XX200-2163
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 842.26 KB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, RIMPAC 26 Reception onboard ROKS Cheon Ja Bong (SS-083) [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    RIMPAC 26 Reception onboard ROKS Cheon Ja Bong (SS-083)
    RIMPAC 26 Reception onboard ROKS Cheon Ja Bong (SS-083)
    RIMPAC 26 Reception onboard ROKS Cheon Ja Bong (SS-083)

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    RIMPAC 26, Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26, Third Fleet, Partners, Integrated, Prepared

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