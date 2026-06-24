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    JTF-DC Boat Transfer

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    JTF-DC Boat Transfer

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Keyra Moolenaar 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nathan Fioramonti and Sgt. Nigeria Myers with the District of Columbia National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force District of Columbia, in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, review boat inventory in Williamsburg, VA, June 26, 2026. About 4,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Keyra Moolenaar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 12:44
    Photo ID: 9777396
    VIRIN: 260626-Z-PI848-1016
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 403.67 KB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, JTF-DC Boat Transfer, by SGT Keyra Moolenaar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JTFDC
    National Guard
    DCSAFe
    DCsafeandBeautiful
    Distrct of Columbia

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