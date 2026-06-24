JTF-DC Boat Transfer

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nathan Fioramonti and Sgt. Nigeria Myers with the District of Columbia National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force District of Columbia, in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, review boat inventory in Williamsburg, VA, June 26, 2026. About 4,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Keyra Moolenaar)