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    Vietnam’s Blue Star Center Performers Dance! [Image 2 of 5]

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    Vietnam’s Blue Star Center Performers Dance!

    VIETNAM

    06.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Yarborough 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    QUANG TRI, Vietnam (June 22, 2026) – Dancers from Blue Star Center conduct a cultural performance during the Pacific Friendship 2026 and Pacific Partnership 2026 joint opening ceremony in Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 22, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin E. Yarborough)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 04:55
    Photo ID: 9777231
    VIRIN: 260622-N-JO245-2127
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: VN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Vietnam’s Blue Star Center Performers Dance! [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership
    PP26
    PF26
    PacificFriendship

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