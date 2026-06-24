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    Royal Tongan Marines Conduct Shallow Underwater Egress Training [Image 3 of 6]

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    Royal Tongan Marines Conduct Shallow Underwater Egress Training

    MARINE CORPS BASE KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Maria Amaya 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Royal Tongan Marine Staff Sgt. Lísiate Vakameilalo, a platoon sergeant with His Majesty’s Armed Forces, holds an emergency breathing device during shallow underwater egress training as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Marine Corps Base Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, June 26, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Maria Amaya.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 03:51
    Photo ID: 9777223
    VIRIN: 260626-M-WT188-1089
    Resolution: 3377x2252
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Royal Tongan Marines Conduct Shallow Underwater Egress Training [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Maria Amaya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Royal Tongan Marines Conduct Shallow Underwater Egress Training
    Royal Tongan Marines Conduct Shallow Underwater Egress Training
    Royal Tongan Marines Conduct Shallow Underwater Egress Training
    Royal Tongan Marines Conduct Shallow Underwater Egress Training
    Royal Tongan Marines Conduct Shallow Underwater Egress Training
    Royal Tongan Marines Conduct Shallow Underwater Egress Training

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    Tonga
    Marines
    5th MEU
    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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