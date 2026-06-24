U.S. Marines demonstrate weapon systems fundamentals

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Carter Seeleyion, left, a team leader, and Cpl. Sergio Guardadonavarro, an assistant gunner, both with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, give a class on the M224 60 mm Lightweight Mortar System to Malaysian marines during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Marine Corps Base Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, June 25, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cassidy Shepherd.)