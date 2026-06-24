A Philippine marine disembarks from a Philippine surface connector in support of maritime key terrain security operations during KAMANDAG 10 at Calayan, Philippines, June 22, 2026. KAMANDAG 10 is a multi-domain, joint, and combined exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and United States military focused on enhancing maritime security, interoperability, contested logistics, and combined readiness throughout the Philippine archipelago. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. John Kim)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 22:55
|Photo ID:
|9777005
|VIRIN:
|260622-M-KJ570-1020
|Resolution:
|1280x720
|Size:
|238.55 KB
|Location:
|CALAYAN, PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment disembarks for maritime key terrain security operations during KAMANDAG 10 [Image 2 of 2], by 2LT John Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.