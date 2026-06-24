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    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment disembarks for maritime key terrain security operations during KAMANDAG 10 [Image 1 of 2]

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    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment disembarks for maritime key terrain security operations during KAMANDAG 10

    CALAYAN, PHILIPPINES

    06.22.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. John Kim 

    3d Marine Division     

    A Philippine marine disembarks from a Philippine surface connector in support of maritime key terrain security operations during KAMANDAG 10 at Calayan, Philippines, June 22, 2026. KAMANDAG 10 is a multi-domain, joint, and combined exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and United States military focused on enhancing maritime security, interoperability, contested logistics, and combined readiness throughout the Philippine archipelago. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. John Kim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 22:55
    Photo ID: 9777005
    VIRIN: 260622-M-KJ570-1020
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 238.55 KB
    Location: CALAYAN, PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment disembarks for maritime key terrain security operations during KAMANDAG 10 [Image 2 of 2], by 2LT John Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment disembarks for maritime key terrain security operations during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment disembarks for maritime key terrain security operations during KAMANDAG 10

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    3d MLR
    MRF-SEA
    Phlippines

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