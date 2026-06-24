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    Service members attend RIMPAC meteorology, oceanography workshop [Image 2 of 6]

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    Service members attend RIMPAC meteorology, oceanography workshop

    FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Service members from various partner nations attend a meteorology and oceanography workshop during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Ford Island, Hawaii, June 26, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 20:52
    Photo ID: 9776929
    VIRIN: 260626-M-KB008-1015
    Resolution: 5623x3749
    Size: 7.47 MB
    Location: FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Service members attend RIMPAC meteorology, oceanography workshop [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Jose Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Service members attend RIMPAC meteorology, oceanography workshop
    Service members attend RIMPAC meteorology, oceanography workshop
    Service members attend RIMPAC meteorology, oceanography workshop
    Service members attend RIMPAC meteorology, oceanography workshop
    Service members attend RIMPAC meteorology, oceanography workshop
    Service members attend RIMPAC meteorology, oceanography workshop

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    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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