(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter Cypress holds change of command ceremony [Image 10 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Coast Guard Cutter Cypress holds change of command ceremony

    KODIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Bishop 

    U.S. Coast Guard Arctic

    Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Austin Condra (left), incoming commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Cypress (WLB 210), shakes hands with Capt. Steven Stowers (center), prevention division chief for the Coast Guard Arctic District, after assuming command from Cmdr. James Toohey (right), outgoing commanding officer of the Cypress, in Kodiak, Alaska, June 25, 2026. Condra assumed command from Toohey as the cutter’s commanding officer following Toohey’s tour as commanding officer.
    (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Bishop)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 19:25
    Photo ID: 9776829
    VIRIN: 260625-G-FK377-1412
    Resolution: 7627x5085
    Size: 9.09 MB
    Location: KODIAK, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Cutter Cypress holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter Cypress holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter Cypress holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter Cypress holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter Cypress holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter Cypress holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter Cypress holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter Cypress holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter Cypress holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter Cypress holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter Cypress holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter Cypress holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter Cypress holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter Cypress holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter Cypress holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter Cypress holds change of command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kodiak
    Buoy Tender
    Cypress
    coastguardnewswire
    change of command
    Coast Guard Arctic District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery