Coast Guard Cutter Cypress holds change of command ceremony

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Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Austin Condra (left), incoming commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Cypress (WLB 210), shakes hands with Capt. Steven Stowers (center), prevention division chief for the Coast Guard Arctic District, after assuming command from Cmdr. James Toohey (right), outgoing commanding officer of the Cypress, in Kodiak, Alaska, June 25, 2026. Condra assumed command from Toohey as the cutter’s commanding officer following Toohey’s tour as commanding officer.

(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Bishop)