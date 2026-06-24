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    Undersea Rescue Command holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

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    Undersea Rescue Command holds Change of Command Ceremony

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rashan Jefferson 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (June 26, 2026) A Sailor assigned to Undersea Rescue Command (URC) lowers the command pennant during the change of command ceremony for URC onboard Naval Air Station North Island, June 26, 2026. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Christian Rivera was relieved by Cmdr. Michael Mowry as commanding officer of URC. URC, comprised of active and Reserve component Sailors, and civilian contractors, is the Navy’s only submarine rescue-capable command ready to deploy around the world in the event of a submarine emergency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rashan Jefferson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 19:30
    Photo ID: 9776826
    VIRIN: 260626-N-QG393-8257
    Resolution: 3922x2943
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Undersea Rescue Command holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Rashan Jefferson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Undersea Rescue Command holds Change of Command Ceremony
    Undersea Rescue Command holds Change of Command Ceremony
    Undersea Rescue Command holds Change of Command Ceremony
    Undersea Rescue Command holds Change of Command Ceremony
    Undersea Rescue Command holds Change of Command Ceremony
    Undersea Rescue Command holds Change of Command Ceremony

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    Submarine Squadron 11
    URC
    Undersea Rescue Command (URC)
    Change of Command Ceremony

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