Undersea Rescue Command holds Change of Command Ceremony

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NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (June 26, 2026) A Sailor assigned to Undersea Rescue Command (URC) lowers the command pennant during the change of command ceremony for URC onboard Naval Air Station North Island, June 26, 2026. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Christian Rivera was relieved by Cmdr. Michael Mowry as commanding officer of URC. URC, comprised of active and Reserve component Sailors, and civilian contractors, is the Navy’s only submarine rescue-capable command ready to deploy around the world in the event of a submarine emergency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rashan Jefferson)