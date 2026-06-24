JTF-Bravo responds for Venezuela disaster relief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Batallion 228th Aviation Regiment CH-47 Chinook helicopters take off in support of Venezuela disaster relief operations at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, June 26, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood)