1st Batallion 228th Aviation Regiment CH-47 Chinook helicopters take off in support of Venezuela disaster relief operations at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, June 26, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 18:06
|Photo ID:
|9776632
|VIRIN:
|260626-F-ZB472-1102
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|5.28 MB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-Bravo responds for Venezuela disaster relief [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.