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    JTF-Bravo responds for Venezuela disaster relief [Image 2 of 2]

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    JTF-Bravo responds for Venezuela disaster relief

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    1st Batallion 228th Aviation Regiment CH-47 Chinook helicopters take off in support of Venezuela disaster relief operations at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, June 26, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 18:06
    Photo ID: 9776632
    VIRIN: 260626-F-ZB472-1102
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 5.28 MB
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, JTF-Bravo responds for Venezuela disaster relief [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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