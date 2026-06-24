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    Royal Air Force at SAIL250 [Image 10 of 10]

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    Royal Air Force at SAIL250

    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth D Rodgers 

    Naval District Washington

    BALTIMORE (June 26, 2026) The Royal Air Force Red Arrow aerobatic team perform during a practice run for SAIL250 Maryland ahead of the main weekend airshows. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore, Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Rodgers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 18:00
    Photo ID: 9776615
    VIRIN: 260626-N-FC674-8040
    Resolution: 3206x2138
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Air Force at SAIL250 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Kenneth D Rodgers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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