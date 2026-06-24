Dr. Yeaw visits 2 BW

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U.S. Airmen pose for a photo with Christopher Yeaw, center, Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control and Nonproliferation, in front of a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 17, 2026. Yeaw toured the B-52 and received an inside look at the 2nd Bomb Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maxwell Cunningham)