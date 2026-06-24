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    Dr. Yeaw visits 2 BW

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    Dr. Yeaw visits 2 BW

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Airman Maxwell Cunningham 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen pose for a photo with Christopher Yeaw, center, Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control and Nonproliferation, in front of a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 17, 2026. Yeaw toured the B-52 and received an inside look at the 2nd Bomb Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maxwell Cunningham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 16:29
    Photo ID: 9776434
    VIRIN: 260617-F-LV921-1001
    Resolution: 5956x3963
    Size: 6.02 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Dr. Yeaw visits 2 BW, by Amn Maxwell Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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