Dr. Yeaw visits 2 BW

U.S. Airmen pose for a photo with Christopher Yeaw, center, Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control and Nonproliferation, in front of a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 17, 2026. Yeaw toured the B-52 and received an inside look at the 2nd Bomb Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maxwell Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 16:29
|Photo ID:
|9776434
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-LV921-1001
|Resolution:
|5956x3963
|Size:
|6.02 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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