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    Armada de Mexico hosts reception during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26 [Image 3 of 3]

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    Armada de Mexico hosts reception during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Erik Melgar 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Jeffrey T. Jablon, right, Commander, Combined Task Force, and Deputy Commander, U. S. Pacific Fleet, exchange gifts with Armada de Mexico Contraalmirante Adolfo Magana Madrigal during a reception of Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2026, June 25, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 16:28
    Photo ID: 9776402
    VIRIN: 260625-N-XX200-1143
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 655.65 KB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Armada de Mexico hosts reception during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Armada de Mexico hosts reception during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26
    Armada de Mexico hosts reception during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26
    Armada de Mexico hosts reception during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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    RIMPAC 26, Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26, Third Fleet, Partners, Integrated, Prepared

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