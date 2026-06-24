Armada de Mexico hosts reception during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Jeffrey T. Jablon, right, Commander, Combined Task Force, and Deputy Commander, U. S. Pacific Fleet, exchange gifts with Armada de Mexico Contraalmirante Adolfo Magana Madrigal during a reception of Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2026, June 25, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971.