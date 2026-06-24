Recruit Training Command Naturalization Ceremony

260625-N-GU344-1047 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 25, 2026) -- Recruits take the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America during a naturalization ceremony inside the Recruit Memorial Chapel at Recruit Training Command (RTC) on June 25, 2026. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Suits)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 14:52
|Photo ID:
|9776083
|VIRIN:
|260625-N-GU344-1047
|Resolution:
|1400x1000
|Size:
|352.96 KB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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