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    Recruit Training Command Naturalization Ceremony [Image 1 of 8]

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    Recruit Training Command Naturalization Ceremony

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Suits 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    260625-N-GU344-1047 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 25, 2026) -- Recruits take the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America during a naturalization ceremony inside the Recruit Memorial Chapel at Recruit Training Command (RTC) on June 25, 2026. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Suits)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 14:52
    Photo ID: 9776083
    VIRIN: 260625-N-GU344-1047
    Resolution: 1400x1000
    Size: 352.96 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Recruit Training Command Naturalization Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 John Suits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    naturalization ceremony
    Recruit Training Command
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    Recruit Memorial Chapel
    boot camp
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