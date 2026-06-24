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    74 FS demonstrates airpower at Grand Bay Range

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    74 FS demonstrates airpower at Grand Bay Range

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot assigned to the 74th Fighter Squadron deploys flares over Grand Bay Bombing and Gunnery Range near Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 5, 2023. A-10C pilots deploy flares as a line of defense, intercepting enemy heat-seeking missiles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 13:25
    Photo ID: 9775748
    VIRIN: 231205-O-GY890-7911
    Resolution: 3427x2285
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 74 FS demonstrates airpower at Grand Bay Range, by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air Combat Command
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing

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