74 FS demonstrates airpower at Grand Bay Range

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot assigned to the 74th Fighter Squadron deploys flares over Grand Bay Bombing and Gunnery Range near Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 5, 2023. A-10C pilots deploy flares as a line of defense, intercepting enemy heat-seeking missiles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 13:25
|Photo ID:
|9775748
|VIRIN:
|231205-O-GY890-7911
|Resolution:
|3427x2285
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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