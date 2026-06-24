74 FS demonstrates airpower at Grand Bay Range

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A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot assigned to the 74th Fighter Squadron deploys flares over Grand Bay Bombing and Gunnery Range near Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 5, 2023. A-10C pilots deploy flares as a line of defense, intercepting enemy heat-seeking missiles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)