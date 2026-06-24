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    Lt. Col. Jim Moretti Takes His Final Flight [Image 10 of 10]

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    Lt. Col. Jim Moretti Takes His Final Flight

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Airman Natalie Claypoole 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    A Pennsylvania Air National Guard pilot prepares for landing in a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, May 21, 2026, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pilots have the ability to land their aircraft without physically seeing the ground by using a strict set of procedures called instrument flight rules. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie G. Claypoole)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 13:16
    Photo ID: 9775701
    VIRIN: 260521-Z-CR206-1289
    Resolution: 5071x3374
    Size: 5.22 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lt. Col. Jim Moretti Takes His Final Flight [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Natalie Claypoole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Lt. Col. Jim Moretti Takes His Final Flight
    Lt. Col. Jim Moretti Takes His Final Flight
    Lt. Col. Jim Moretti Takes His Final Flight
    Lt. Col. Jim Moretti Takes His Final Flight
    Lt. Col. Jim Moretti Takes His Final Flight
    Lt. Col. Jim Moretti Takes His Final Flight
    Lt. Col. Jim Moretti Takes His Final Flight
    Lt. Col. Jim Moretti Takes His Final Flight
    Lt. Col. Jim Moretti Takes His Final Flight
    Lt. Col. Jim Moretti Takes His Final Flight

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    TAGS

    KC-135
    USAF
    PAANG
    landing aircraft
    pilot

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