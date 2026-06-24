Lt. Col. Jim Moretti Takes His Final Flight

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A Pennsylvania Air National Guard pilot prepares for landing in a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, May 21, 2026, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pilots have the ability to land their aircraft without physically seeing the ground by using a strict set of procedures called instrument flight rules. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie G. Claypoole)