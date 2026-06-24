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    How Army Sustainment is shaping the future battlefield

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    How Army Sustainment is shaping the future battlefield

    HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Alyssa Crockett 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, speaks during the Space and Missile Defense Working Group June 18, 2026, at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Alabama. Central to his remarks was how a pivot toward data-centric operations, strategic equipment placement and industrial base transformation is reshaping the modern battlefield.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 08:22
    Photo ID: 9774856
    VIRIN: 250502-A-UU580-1224
    Resolution: 5022x3348
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, How Army Sustainment is shaping the future battlefield, by Alyssa Crockett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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