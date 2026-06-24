Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, speaks during the Space and Missile Defense Working Group June 18, 2026, at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Alabama. Central to his remarks was how a pivot toward data-centric operations, strategic equipment placement and industrial base transformation is reshaping the modern battlefield.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 08:22
|Photo ID:
|9774856
|VIRIN:
|250502-A-UU580-1224
|Resolution:
|5022x3348
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, How Army Sustainment is shaping the future battlefield, by Alyssa Crockett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
How Army Sustainment is shaping the future battlefield
No keywords found.