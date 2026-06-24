P-8A Poseidon Participates in Valiant Shield 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) 26, supports Valiant Shield 2026 on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 24, 2026. Valiant Shield is a biennial, multilateral field training exercise conducted by the U.S. Armed Forces and partner nations in the Western Pacific focusing on joint, cross-combatant integration operating seamlessly across sea, air, land, and cyberspace. Exercises like Valiant Shield allow U.S. Pacific Command the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)