U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stonie Burnett, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron HVAC/R section chief, teaches 31st CES Airmen how a Ruggedized Environmental Control Unit works during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 18, 2026. This training allowed Airmen to practice contingency construction, bare-base beddown and deployed location sustainment tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Karissa Dick)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 04:21
|Photo ID:
|9774575
|VIRIN:
|260618-F-ST571-1130
|Resolution:
|5911x3933
|Size:
|4.79 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Prime BEEF keeps the 31 CES ready [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.