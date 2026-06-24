Date Taken: 06.17.2026 Date Posted: 06.26.2026 04:21 Photo ID: 9774575 VIRIN: 260618-F-ST571-1130 Resolution: 5911x3933 Size: 4.79 MB Location: IT

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This work, Prime BEEF keeps the 31 CES ready [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.