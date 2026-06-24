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    Prime BEEF keeps the 31 CES ready [Image 9 of 9]

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    Prime BEEF keeps the 31 CES ready

    ITALY

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Karissa Dick 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stonie Burnett, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron HVAC/R section chief, teaches 31st CES Airmen how a Ruggedized Environmental Control Unit works during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 18, 2026. This training allowed Airmen to practice contingency construction, bare-base beddown and deployed location sustainment tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Karissa Dick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 04:21
    Photo ID: 9774575
    VIRIN: 260618-F-ST571-1130
    Resolution: 5911x3933
    Size: 4.79 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Prime BEEF keeps the 31 CES ready [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Prime BEEF keeps the 31 CES ready
    Prime BEEF keeps the 31 CES ready
    Prime BEEF keeps the 31 CES ready
    Prime BEEF keeps the 31 CES ready
    Prime BEEF keeps the 31 CES ready
    Prime BEEF keeps the 31 CES ready
    Prime BEEF keeps the 31 CES ready
    Prime BEEF keeps the 31 CES ready
    Prime BEEF keeps the 31 CES ready

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    31 CES, Prime BEEF, Readiness, training, Triple S, bare base beddown

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