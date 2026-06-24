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    International medical personnel attend RIMPAC medical symposium [Image 2 of 3]

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    International medical personnel attend RIMPAC medical symposium

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Jessica Vos 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    International military medical personnel listen to a presentation during the Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 medical symposium held at Sharkey Theatre at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 25, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Canadian Armed Forces photo by Master Corporal Jessica Vos, Imagery Technician)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 01:41
    Photo ID: 9774405
    VIRIN: 260625-O-PP241-4665
    Resolution: 5619x4643
    Size: 6.1 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, International medical personnel attend RIMPAC medical symposium [Image 3 of 3], by Jessica Vos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 26

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