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    U.S. Marines, ROK Marines coordinate KAAV ship-to-shore movements [Image 10 of 11]

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    U.S. Marines, ROK Marines coordinate KAAV ship-to-shore movements

    MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Republic of Korea Marines with 1st Assault Amphibian Vehicle Battalion, conduct planning with U.S. Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force after ship-to-shore movements at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, June 21, 2026, ahead of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 21:11
    Photo ID: 9774141
    VIRIN: 260621-M-SF900-1128
    Resolution: 6069x4046
    Size: 7.94 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Marines, ROK Marines coordinate KAAV ship-to-shore movements [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Nicholas Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines, ROK Marines coordinate KAAV ship-to-shore movements
    U.S. Marines, ROK Marines coordinate KAAV ship-to-shore movements
    U.S. Marines, ROK Marines coordinate KAAV ship-to-shore movements
    U.S. Marines, ROK Marines coordinate KAAV ship-to-shore movements
    U.S. Marines, ROK Marines coordinate KAAV ship-to-shore movements
    U.S. Marines, ROK Marines coordinate KAAV ship-to-shore movements
    U.S. Marines, ROK Marines coordinate KAAV ship-to-shore movements
    U.S. Marines, ROK Marines coordinate KAAV ship-to-shore movements
    U.S. Marines, ROK Marines coordinate KAAV ship-to-shore movements
    U.S. Marines, ROK Marines coordinate KAAV ship-to-shore movements
    U.S. Marines, ROK Marines coordinate KAAV ship-to-shore movements

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    TAGS

    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Marines
    Republic of Korea
    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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