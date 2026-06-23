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    U.S., Canadian, Japan Coast Guards rescue 3 people from disabled vessel in North Pacific Ocean [Image 1 of 2]

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    U.S., Canadian, Japan Coast Guards rescue 3 people from disabled vessel in North Pacific Ocean

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ashly Murphy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Arctic

    A Canadian Coast Guard Ship Sir Wilfrid Laurier crew member marks the sailing vessel Mizuya
    with the word "SAFE" in red paint across the hull and cabin top before leaving it adrift in the
    North Pacific Ocean, Friday, June 19, 2026. The U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard, and
    Japan Coast Guard coordinated to rescue three people stranded aboard the disabled 40-foot
    trimaran approximately 950 miles southwest of Adak, Alaska, after the crew reported losing
    rudder control on June 18, 2026. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 20:16
    Photo ID: 9774057
    VIRIN: 260619-G-GX036-1001
    Resolution: 1440x1080
    Size: 549.36 KB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S., Canadian, Japan Coast Guards rescue 3 people from disabled vessel in North Pacific Ocean
    U.S., Canadian, Japan Coast Guards rescue 3 people from disabled vessel in North Pacific Ocean

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    TAGS

    Search and Rescue (SAR)
    Alaska
    arctic district

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