U.S., Canadian, Japan Coast Guards rescue 3 people from disabled vessel in North Pacific Ocean

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A Canadian Coast Guard Ship Sir Wilfrid Laurier crew member marks the sailing vessel Mizuya

with the word "SAFE" in red paint across the hull and cabin top before leaving it adrift in the

North Pacific Ocean, Friday, June 19, 2026. The U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard, and

Japan Coast Guard coordinated to rescue three people stranded aboard the disabled 40-foot

trimaran approximately 950 miles southwest of Adak, Alaska, after the crew reported losing

rudder control on June 18, 2026. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)