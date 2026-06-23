(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Columbia departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in preparation for RIMPAC 26 [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Columbia departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in preparation for RIMPAC 26

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Omar Dominquez 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Columbia (SSN 771) gets underway in preparation for Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 22, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Omar A. Dominquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 19:49
    Photo ID: 9774016
    VIRIN: 260622-N-DZ831-1183
    Resolution: 8055x5370
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Columbia departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in preparation for RIMPAC 26 [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Omar Dominquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Columbia departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in preparation for RIMPAC 26
    USS Columbia departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in preparation for RIMPAC 26

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery