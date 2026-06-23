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    RIMPAC 26 Combined Air Brief [Image 1 of 2]

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    RIMPAC 26 Combined Air Brief

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shardenae Pyper 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Mr. Dennis Shultz provided an information brief to a group of international and United States servicemembers in the Ford Island Conference Center for RIMPAC 2026.
    Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971 (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shardenae Pyper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 19:52
    Photo ID: 9774014
    VIRIN: 260625-N-PE973-1009
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 562.23 KB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, RIMPAC 26 Combined Air Brief [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Shardenae Pyper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    RIMPAC 26 Combined Air Brief
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    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26, RIMPAC 26, Partners, Integrated, Prepared, Third Fleet

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