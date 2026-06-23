Buffalo District Celebrates Retirement of Bridget Brown

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Bridget Brown, Supervisory Biologist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, is recognized during a retirement ceremony in Buffalo, New York, June 24, 2026. Brown retired after a distinguished career of federal service, having provided leadership and support to the district’s regulatory mission across the Great Lakes region. (U.S. Army photo by Kayee Wendt