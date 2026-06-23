Bridget Brown, Supervisory Biologist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, is recognized during a retirement ceremony in Buffalo, New York, June 24, 2026. Brown retired after a distinguished career of federal service, having provided leadership and support to the district’s regulatory mission across the Great Lakes region. (U.S. Army photo by Kayee Wendt
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 17:07
|Photo ID:
|9773713
|VIRIN:
|260624-A-FB511-2669
|Resolution:
|6260x4257
|Size:
|4.38 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Buffalo District Celebrates Retirement of Bridget Brown [Image 8 of 8], by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.