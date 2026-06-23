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    CNRC Visits NTAG PNW [Image 6 of 6]

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    CNRC Visits NTAG PNW

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Torrey Lee  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest

    BREMERTON, Wash. (June 25, 2026) —Rear Adm. James P. Waters III, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, addresses Sailors assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest about the importance of goals during the command’s operational training mission conference in Bremerton, Washington. The event emphasized readiness, accountability and the role recruiters play in preparing the next generation of warfighters for naval service. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest manages more than 34 enlisted and officer recruiting stations throughout Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska. Its mission is to recruit the next generation of Sailors from the Pacific Northwest, focusing on high-quality candidates who will enhance the readiness of America’s Navy and inspire future leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Torrey W. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 16:56
    Photo ID: 9773675
    VIRIN: 260625-N-CJ186-1912
    Resolution: 4812x3208
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CNRC Visits NTAG PNW [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Torrey Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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