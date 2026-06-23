CNRC Visits NTAG PNW

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BREMERTON, Wash. (June 25, 2026) —Rear Adm. James P. Waters III, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, addresses Sailors assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest about the importance of goals during the command’s operational training mission conference in Bremerton, Washington. The event emphasized readiness, accountability and the role recruiters play in preparing the next generation of warfighters for naval service. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest manages more than 34 enlisted and officer recruiting stations throughout Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska. Its mission is to recruit the next generation of Sailors from the Pacific Northwest, focusing on high-quality candidates who will enhance the readiness of America’s Navy and inspire future leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Torrey W. Lee)