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    National Mall Flyover

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    National Mall Flyover

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Andy Morataya 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    U.S. military aircraft perform a flyover near the Washington Memorial in Washington, D.C. June25, 2026. The event was part of the Great American State Fair activities that continue throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 14:11
    Photo ID: 9773225
    VIRIN: 260625-F-JJ904-1175
    Resolution: 2950x1792
    Size: 889.42 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Mall Flyover, by Andy Morataya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air Force Public Affairs
    Andy Morataya JJ904
    National Mall Flyover Aircraft

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