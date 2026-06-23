National Mall Flyover

U.S. military aircraft perform a flyover near the Washington Memorial in Washington, D.C. June25, 2026. The event was part of the Great American State Fair activities that continue throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 14:11
|Photo ID:
|9773225
|VIRIN:
|260625-F-JJ904-1175
|Resolution:
|2950x1792
|Size:
|889.42 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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