Every June the Air Force Medical Service joins the services in bringing awareness to PTSD prevention and support. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Jazmine Gutter-Robbins)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 09:27
|Photo ID:
|9772345
|VIRIN:
|260625-F-AB217-1001
|Resolution:
|2240x1260
|Size:
|889.04 KB
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PTSD Awareness, by Jazmine Gutter-Robbins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The cost of waiting: Recognizing PTSD symptoms, seeking support
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