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    PTSD Awareness

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    PTSD Awareness

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Jazmine Gutter-Robbins 

    Air Force Medical Service   

    Every June the Air Force Medical Service joins the services in bringing awareness to PTSD prevention and support. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Jazmine Gutter-Robbins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 09:27
    Photo ID: 9772345
    VIRIN: 260625-F-AB217-1001
    Resolution: 2240x1260
    Size: 889.04 KB
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PTSD Awareness, by Jazmine Gutter-Robbins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    behavioral health
    Military OneSource
    Air Force Medical Service
    AFMS
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA
    PTSD Awareness
    mental health overview
    mental health
    PTSD

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