More Than Just a Weekend Away

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jun Mendoza, an allergist and immunologist at LRMC and his wife Crystal and CW2 Drake Guerra and his wife Sgt 1st Class Denise Guerra, noncommissioned officer in charge of the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Services at LRMC discuss the OXYGEN Seminar curriculum to help participants better understand personality types, strengthen communication skills, and navigate conflict resolution June 20 at Victor’s Seehotel Weingärtner on Lake Bostalsee, Germany, June 20, 2026. Hosted by the Clinical Pastoral Division from June 19-21, the three-day Building Strong and Ready Teams retreat equipped military couples with vital tools to strengthen their relationships.