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    More Than Just a Weekend Away [Image 4 of 4]

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    More Than Just a Weekend Away

    NOHFELDEN, SAARLAND, GERMANY

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Bernhard Lashleyleidner 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jun Mendoza, an allergist and immunologist at LRMC and his wife Crystal and CW2 Drake Guerra and his wife Sgt 1st Class Denise Guerra, noncommissioned officer in charge of the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Services at LRMC discuss the OXYGEN Seminar curriculum to help participants better understand personality types, strengthen communication skills, and navigate conflict resolution June 20 at Victor’s Seehotel Weingärtner on Lake Bostalsee, Germany, June 20, 2026. Hosted by the Clinical Pastoral Division from June 19-21, the three-day Building Strong and Ready Teams retreat equipped military couples with vital tools to strengthen their relationships.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 05:48
    Photo ID: 9772132
    VIRIN: 260620-D-HN506-1006
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 452.15 KB
    Location: NOHFELDEN, SAARLAND, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, More Than Just a Weekend Away [Image 4 of 4], by Bernhard Lashleyleidner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #Chaplain Corps
    #spiritualreadiness
    #SpiritualHealth
    #LRMC nutritional medicine

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