USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts Flight Operations

MEDITERRANEAN SEA– (May 22, 2026) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Jeremiah Ayungac (Left) and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Joseph Addison (Right) assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), conduct flight operations with a MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulklely (DDG 84), May 22, 2026. USS Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher William Perez Mazuca)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 05:32
|Photo ID:
|9772122
|VIRIN:
|260522-N-DT448-1319
|Resolution:
|3692x2461
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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