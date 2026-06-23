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    The 76th Anniversary of the Korean War [Image 1 of 2]

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    The 76th Anniversary of the Korean War

    BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Robert Moses 

    Commander, Naval Forces Korea

    Deputy Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK), Captain Leonard Haynes, places a memorial wreath during the Korean War Commemoration ceremony marking the 76th anniversary of the start of the Korean War at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Korea (UNMCK), June 25, 2026. The Korean War Commemoration honors the service and sacrifice of the United Nations Command forces from 22 nations who fought to defend the Republic of Korea following North Korea’s invasion on June 25, 1950. Established in 1950, the United Nations Command is the multinational military force responsible for maintaining peace and security on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert A. Moses)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 01:51
    Photo ID: 9771891
    VIRIN: 260624-N-PA218-1441
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 14.26 MB
    Location: BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The 76th Anniversary of the Korean War [Image 2 of 2], by SA Robert Moses, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The 76th Anniversary of the Korean War
    The 76th Anniversary of the Korean War

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    CNFK, USFK, South Korea, Korean War

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