JMSDF leaders participate in RIMPAC 2026 opening press conference

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Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Rear Adm. Takuo Kobayashi, second from right, commander, Surface Flotilla One, participates in the opening press conference for Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 24, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands from June 24 to July 31. As the world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participating nations, contributing to the security of sea lanes and the safety of the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2026 marks the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force photo by Yusuke Tanaka)