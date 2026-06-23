USS Arlington (LPD 24) Man the Rails

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BALTIMORE (June 24, 2026) Marines stand in formation aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) during the ship's arrival to the Baltimore harbor for SAIL 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Greggory Fisher)