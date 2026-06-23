103d Security Forces Squadron named Air Reserve Component Unit of the Year

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U.S. Air National Guard members of the 103d Security Forces Squadron pose for a group photo after being presented with the 2025 Air National Guard Security Forces Unit of the Year award. The award was presented in a ceremony by Col. Vincent Navarro, the Deputy Director of Force Protection, and Chief Master Sgt. Adam Morrow, the career field manager for Air National Guard Security Forces. (Photo by U.S. Air National Guard Airman Juliana Thiel)