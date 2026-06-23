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    103d Security Forces Squadron named Air Reserve Component Unit of the Year [Image 5 of 5]

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    103d Security Forces Squadron named Air Reserve Component Unit of the Year

    EAST GRANBY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Airman Juliana Thiel 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    U.S. Air National Guard members of the 103d Security Forces Squadron pose for a group photo after being presented with the 2025 Air National Guard Security Forces Unit of the Year award. The award was presented in a ceremony by Col. Vincent Navarro, the Deputy Director of Force Protection, and Chief Master Sgt. Adam Morrow, the career field manager for Air National Guard Security Forces. (Photo by U.S. Air National Guard Airman Juliana Thiel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 14:17
    Photo ID: 9770489
    VIRIN: 260606-Z-RM452-1055
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.97 MB
    Location: EAST GRANBY, CONNECTICUT, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 103d Security Forces Squadron named Air Reserve Component Unit of the Year [Image 5 of 5], by AB Juliana Thiel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    103d Security Forces Squadron named Air Reserve Component Unit of the Year
    103d Security Forces Squadron named Air Reserve Component Unit of the Year
    103d Security Forces Squadron named Air Reserve Component Unit of the Year
    103d Security Forces Squadron named Air Reserve Component Unit of the Year
    103d Security Forces Squadron named Air Reserve Component Unit of the Year

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    Connecticut National Guard
    103d Airlift Wing
    Security Forces (SF)
    award
    Air National Guard

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