11th MEU Sailors Conduct Firefighting Training Aboard USS Portland

U.S. Sailors assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) conduct flame suppressive actions during a firefighting training on the flight deck of San Antonio-class amphibious dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) in the Indian Ocean, June 24, 2026. The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is a persistent, combat credible force contributing to deterrence and crisis response in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Luke Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 11:47
|Photo ID:
|9770075
|VIRIN:
|260624-M-CK747-1042
|Resolution:
|5871x3914
|Size:
|13 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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