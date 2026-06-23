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    Maryland National Guard, NATO allies participate in Estonian Victory Day Parade [Image 6 of 6]

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    Maryland National Guard, NATO allies participate in Estonian Victory Day Parade

    ESTONIA

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    Four U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers and one U.S. Air National Guard Airman from the Maryland National Guard march during the Estonian Victory Day Parade in Rapla, Estonia, June 23, 2026. The Maryland National Guard participated in the annual ceremony to reinforce their relationship through the State Partnership Program, highlighting more than three decades of partnership with Estonia to support NATO interoperability and collective defense in the Baltic region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 04:04
    Photo ID: 9769247
    VIRIN: 260623-A-OB517-1092
    Resolution: 4265x6397
    Size: 7.28 MB
    Location: EE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland National Guard, NATO allies participate in Estonian Victory Day Parade [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Katherine Zimpfer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Maryland National Guard, NATO allies participate in Estonian Victory Day Parade
    Maryland National Guard, NATO allies participate in Estonian Victory Day Parade
    Maryland National Guard, NATO allies participate in Estonian Victory Day Parade
    Maryland National Guard, NATO allies participate in Estonian Victory Day Parade
    Maryland National Guard, NATO allies participate in Estonian Victory Day Parade
    Maryland National Guard, NATO allies participate in Estonian Victory Day Parade

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    Maryland National Guard
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    196Sharpshooters
    EstonianVictoryDay

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