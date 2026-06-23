Maryland National Guard, NATO allies participate in Estonian Victory Day Parade

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Four U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers and one U.S. Air National Guard Airman from the Maryland National Guard march during the Estonian Victory Day Parade in Rapla, Estonia, June 23, 2026. The Maryland National Guard participated in the annual ceremony to reinforce their relationship through the State Partnership Program, highlighting more than three decades of partnership with Estonia to support NATO interoperability and collective defense in the Baltic region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)