Four U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers and one U.S. Air National Guard Airman from the Maryland National Guard march during the Estonian Victory Day Parade in Rapla, Estonia, June 23, 2026. The Maryland National Guard participated in the annual ceremony to reinforce their relationship through the State Partnership Program, highlighting more than three decades of partnership with Estonia to support NATO interoperability and collective defense in the Baltic region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 04:04
|Photo ID:
|9769247
|VIRIN:
|260623-A-OB517-1092
|Resolution:
|4265x6397
|Size:
|7.28 MB
|Location:
|EE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maryland National Guard, NATO allies participate in Estonian Victory Day Parade [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Katherine Zimpfer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maryland National Guard, NATO allies participate in Estonian Victory Day Parade
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